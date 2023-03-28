Crime Boss: Rockay City Available Today, Launch Exclusive to Epic Games Store

Developer INGAME STUDIOS and publisher 505 Games have announced that Crime Boss: Rockay City is officially available. It launches first on the Epic Games Store with further updates already being developed and a launch for current generation consoles in Q3 2023. The star-studded cast being lead by Michael Madsen. Rockay City stars main protagonist Travis Barker (Madsen) as the game offers a roguelike-inspired solo campaign. Other famous actors include Chuck Norris, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Damion Poiter and Vanilla Ice. Players can assemble crews for quick online multiplayer action. The game retails for $39.99 on the Epic Games Store.