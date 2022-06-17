Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion Announced

During Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII event everyone was expecting news on the next chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake but there was another part of Final Fantasy VII’s history that some were hoping would be updated. That would be the 2007 PSP prequel, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII and the hopes were realized with the announcement of Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, which will upgrade the graphics to HD, add full voice acting and remastering the soundtrack. Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion will be out this winter for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.