Crisis Core Remake Coming to PC, Consoles in December

Long before the Final Fantasy VII Remake hit, players had been craving a 3D adventure with the FF VII cast – and Crisis Core was the closest anyone had until that release. This prequel to FF VII offered up the first real glimpse into a more action-centric FF VII story and showcased more of Cloud’s life before the events of the legendary RPG. This remake features improvements to the core game experience alongside redone graphics. Crisis Core Reunion hits the PC, Xbox platforms, PlayStation consoles, and Switch on December 13.