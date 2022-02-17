Cris Tales is the Next Epic Games Store Freebie

February 17 marked the beginning of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons becoming free on the Epic Games Store. While that is an older game, it is one of the greatest gaming experiences ever from a dramatic perspective and it’s being followed up on EGS by the far-newer CrisTales. This flawed RPG brings with it a gorgeous art style and a Paper Mario-style battle system. It plays wonderfully on PC and doesn’t have nearly as many loading issues on PC as it did on the Switch – where battles took an absurdly-long period of time. Still, it’s a well-crafted game and the newest EGS freebie in quite some time.