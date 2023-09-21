Crom Brings Major Changes to Conan Exiles With Age of War – Chapter 2 Update

It’s been a few years since Funcom released Conan Exiles but that doesn’t mean Crom has forgotten about it. The Age of War – Chapter 2 update brings a bounty of changes and updates to the open world title. Many of these changes are centered around a player’s horde of loot and protecting said load from the invading Stygian Empire in a revamped purge system. We can’t expect Crom’s generosity to bestow improvements to the loot without introducing some new threats to maintaining one’s wealth now can we.

In Chapter 2 players are able to take full control over when a purge attack occurs and the difficulty of the events. This mechanics of this addition seem pretty straight forward. Players must defend their base and accumulated treasure against wave after wave of Stygian enemies. After enough Stygian cannon fodder has been laid to waste the Hand of War appears for the final confrontation. Defeating the Hand of War will lead to some great rewards, even greater rewards on higher difficulties. This is a brand new addition to Conan Exiles which brings even more epic battles to the customizable player built bases.

The loot system in general have been improved. To help make the Exiled Lands feel like an actual place more attention has been put into enemy loot drops. The entire loot tables have been improved, making enemies drop look that reflects their culture, environment and equipment, which should in theory make it easy to find a specific type of loot the player may desire. Raiding camps and delving into dungeons is the way to discover the rarest and most coveted loot.

In addition to the changes mentioned above Age of War – Chapter 2 will come with an abundance of brand new paid cosmetics available through the Battle Pass and Bazaar item shop. The majority of these are themed to the Age of War and the Stygian Empire which include Stygian weapon and armor skins, new emotes, pets, war paint and the majestic pyramid building set. Due to the nature of Conan Exiles and its perpetual evolution, these changes will be available to both veteran players and those first setting foot in the Exiled Lands. Age of War – Chapter 2 is available now onPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. Now is a great time for interested parties to enter the Exiled Lands as Conan Exiles, Isle of Siptah and all DLC are now on sale for up to 60 percent off across all platforms.