Cross-Play Announced for F1 22

Today, Codemasters and EA announced that F1 22 will be receiving cross-play capabilities. The game is already cross generation on the same platform, however this will open things up for all platforms. Two separate trials will run for this prior to the full release at the end of August. Cross-play includes both consoles and PC integration and the trials are playable on August 5-7 and August 12-14. This will improve on matchmaking for social races and two-player career modes. The goal is for players to compete against rival racers with similar skill sets. You can check out our review of F1 22 here.