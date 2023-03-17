Cryptark Sequel Gunhead Still Lives with New Gameplay Trailer

Sometimes things take a while. Maybe it’s more work than expected, or maybe other things get in the way. Cryptark originally came out in Early Access in 2015, an action-shooter spaceship assault where you not only needed good reflexes but good planning. Taking out the core would be a lot simpler if the defense, repair, and alarm systems weren’t making life much more difficult than it needed to be, so going into the action with a strategy was vital. Cryptark left Early Access in 2017, Gunhead was announce a few months later, and then things got quiet for a while. Not from the developer, because Alientrap has released both Autocraft and Wytchwood in the intervening years, but just on the Gunhead front. That’s all over now, though, because Cryptark’s sequel is now at the head of the development line and ready to show off again.

Like Cryptark, Gunhead is a game of invading randomly-generated alien ships to take out the core, which of course is frequently guarded by a large and very shooty boss. The core is also protected by a shield, which needs to be disabled elsewhere on the ship, and taking out the shield may be easier if other systems aren’t protecting it. This is all very Cryptark, except Gunhead trades in the 2D spritework for the FPS treatment, complete with hoverpack for full movement through space. Literally space, in many cases, because you start outside the alien ship and can choose different entrances depending on where the current objective is located. It’s a giant action-shooter, but like the game before it there’s planning involved if you want to survive the assault. Today’s new trailer goes into detail on how it all fits together, so check it out to see what it takes to eliminate the threat of a massive alien spacehip from the universe.