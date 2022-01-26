Crysis 4 Announced, Now in Development

Crytek today announced a sequel to their well-known franchise, Crysis.

Crysis 4 is officially a go at Crytek. More than nine years since the release of Crysis 3, players will finally be able to return to the world of Crysis sometime in the near future.

In a blog post, Crytek CEO Avni Yerli confirmed that the game is in early development and that the studio will be listening to the community to help shape the game. Outside of that, Yerli confirmed that they intend on developing a true next-gen shooter. Unlike the original release of trilogy, it looks like EA will not have a hand in publishing Crysis 4. No other details about the title were provided.

Crytek has been on a roll recently with its titles. Hunt: Showdown continues to be a huge success for the developer and publisher. Meanwhile, the studio also released the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, bringing all three games to modern platforms for the first time, though Crysis: Warhead never got the same treatment. It’s available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. We’ll let you know more about Crysis 4 as Crytek releases more details.