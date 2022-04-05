Crystal Dynamics Announces New Tomb Raider Game Powered by Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics today announced that they’ve begun development on a brand new Tomb Raider game powered by Epic Games’ upcoming engine.

The Tomb Raider franchise is back in the hands of Crystal Dynamics. The developer revealed during today’s State of Unreal 2022 presentation that they’re working on a new Tomb Raider title. Tomb Raider franchise general manager, Dallas Dickinson, confirmed the news and promised a ‘high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience.’

Unlike the Tomb Raider reboot series, this new Tomb Raider will be powered by Unreal Engine 5. Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider were all built using Crystal Dynamics’ in-house Foundation Engine. This latest entry marks Crystal Dynamics return to the franchise after Eidos Montreal handled Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Unreal Engine 5 is quickly picking up steam ahead of it’s official launch. Confirmed titles powered by the engine include Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Gears of War, a new The Witcher title, and Black Myth: Wuking among many others.