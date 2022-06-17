Cult Classic Garage: Bad Dream Adventure Coming to Steam

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure is a game that never officially launched in English until last year on Android and iOS. Before that, it was a decades old and extremely obscure point and click adventure game with intriguing themes and offbeat visuals.

Although the game worked well enough on mobile, it was cutting off a large audience by avoiding a PC release. Fortunately Garage: Bad Dream Adventure will soon be available on Steam.

The game is currently set to release on July 8. Hopefully it releases without issue, as the title was actually temporarily removed from the Google Play Store due to content.