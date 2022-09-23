Cult Classic Gimmick! Gets Soundtrack Release

Gimmick! is one of those games that long had a fan-following despite never showing up outside of its Super Famicom in Japan. Recently, Gimmick! was announced for a global release on modern platforms. As such, it’s a perfect time to sample the excellent soundtrack.

Ship to Shore PhoneCo. offers two ways to enjoy the soundtrack from Masashi Kageyama – vinyl or cassette tape. While the more playable option is certainly the vinyl, at least there are options. The vinyl costs $30 while the tape is only $12.

Pre-orders for both are available now and both releases are expected to launch in Q1 2023.