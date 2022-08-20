Cult of the Lamb Gathers One Million Followers, Rejoices With Accolades Trailer

In our preview a couple of months back for Cult of the Lamb, we noted how developer Massive Monster’s roguelike/life sim hybrid about managing a cult appropriately seemed to draw a massive following. Well, now that the game is out, it looks like that following was definitely committed to the cult in full, and likely picked of several more followers along the way. In just one week since the official launch, the game has seen one million players across all platforms, definitely showcasing the power of this particular cult.

Of course, it helps that the game has been receiving a ton a of rave reviews as well, which is why publisher Devolver Digital has decided to celebrate news of this milestone with an accolades trailer, which you can check out below. Our little lamb’s journey towards serving The One Who Waits is highlighted throughout it all, and never before has a journey to serve a dark lord looked so charming. Cult of the Lamb is out now for all major platforms, and looks to be worth checking out if you haven’t already.