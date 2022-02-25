Cult of the Lamb Now Announced For XSX, PS5, and Switch

First revealed last year during Gamescom 2021, Cult of the Lamb is a roguelike title from Devolver Digital and developers Massive Monster where you play as a small lamb who becomes a cult leader, attempting to gain more followers in order to appease your dark lord. Back then, though, it only had a vague mention of it set to be released for PC and consoles, without naming any specific platforms for the latter. But now it can be said that Cult of the Lamb has been announced for all major platforms – Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch – because why wouldn’t a cult want to spread its influence as far as possible?

Accompanying this announcement is a quick little animated trailer that you can check out below, with our beloved leader picking out their next sacrifice from a group of fellow woodland critters and nicely showcasing the rather twisted tone of the game to come. While a narrow release window hasn’t been announced yet, Cult of the Lamb should be due out later this year for all major next-gen platforms.