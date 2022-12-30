Cult of the Lamb to Receive Free Major Content Update Next Year

It takes a dark kind of creature to join a cult, especially one featuring an adorable little lamb. For those who have lived this dark life and are eager for more fear not! As there is a planned update from the team aiming for release next year. It’s not just brand new content either as this update is planning to bring new accessibility features, difficulties and quality of life changes as well for everyone to be able to enjoy. It just sounds like it’s going to be an absolute blast and easy way for people to pick up and enjoy the wild and crazy adventures they had once more.

Check out even more details on the planned 2023 content update for Cult of the Lamb below: