Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course Blasts Past One Million Units in Sales

It would seem that Cuphead hasn’t lost any steam in the five years since its initial release back in 2017. According to Studio MDHR, its new expansion, The Delicious Last Course, has managed to sell over one million units across all platforms so far. That’s over a million in about two weeks, certainly a great accomplishment for any piece of gaming content.

In a blog post on the developer’s website, Studio Director and Executive Producer Maja Moldenhauer pointed out that The Delicious Last Course has actually managed to reach this milestone even more quickly than Cuphead itself. As for why that might be, it could have something to do with what’s on offer in this supposedly final expansion to the game.

The Delicious Last Course introduces “Miss Chalice” as a new playable character with her own move set. Along with Cuphead and Mugman, players can attempt to see her through a new adventure set on a new Inkwell Isle and try to overcome the many new bosses standing between them and mystery of the Legendary Chalice.

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. Make sure to check out our review for a the details and a better idea as to why this is selling so well.