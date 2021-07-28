Cupid Parasite Announced by Idea Factory International

Today Idea Factory International kicked off their Online Summer Festival with tons of exciting announcements. The most exciting for otome fans was the official reveal that IFI is bringing Cupid Parasite to North America and Europe.

Cupid Parasite is an otome visual novel where the protagonist, Lynette, is an impeccable matchmaker (due to being literal Cupid!). Her skills are put to the test when five undateable bachelors cross her path.

Idea Factory International will be releasing Cupid Parasite both physically and digitally on Switch this fall. There is no word yet on what’s included in the physical limited edition.