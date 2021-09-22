Cupid Parasite Launches in November with Limited Edition

By

Cupid Parasite is an upcoming, and highly anticipated, otome visual novel getting its official English release in North America and Europe. Today PQube revealed the game’s release date is November 2 in North America and November 5 in Europe.

They also revealed exactly when fans will be able to jump on pre-orders for the Cupid Parasite Limited Edition. If you haven’t seen it, the edition comes in a collector’s box and includes the game, steelcase, hardcover art book, trading card, keychains and a two disc audio drama.

Pre-orders open on October 4 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET. The Switch Limited Edition will set you back $94.99, but of course the game will also be available in standard physical edition and digitally.