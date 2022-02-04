Cupid Parasite Merchandise Now Available for Valentine’s Day

Cupid Parasite, as with all otome visual novels, features a cast of handsome men to choose from. Japan always tends to produce a bevvy of merchandise for fans to snap up of their favorite guy(s). Idea Factory International are giving fans the rare opportunity to get some of these goodies in the US and EU.

Looking for a pillow cushion to cuddle up with? They’ve got you covered. The cushions are 12″ x 18″ and include both the cover and an actual cushion inside. The main men are available, and each cushion features double-sided art. Also available are some adorable character charms on a heart standee. Keep them on the standee to display them on a surface, or disconnect the charm and put it on a phone strap.

The sale on this new merchandise goes live on February 14 at 11:00 AM PT. The Cupid Parasite Limited Edition will also be discounted by 25% which makes it an even better deal.