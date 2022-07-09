Curse of the Dead Gods Developers Return With Ravenswatch

Last year, developers Passtech Games gave us Curse of the Dead Gods, a rather well-received isometric roguelike game. And as revealed at the recent Nacon Connect, it looks like their next game will be a similar roguelike game, but with some notable twists this time around that should hopefully help lead to another success. The game in question would be Ravenswatch, whose reveal trailer featuring a few familiar folktale faces you can check out below.

Set in the land of Reverie, which is built on countless tales and legends ranging from fairy tales such as the Three Little Pigs to Norse mythology that includes the likes of Thor, the game sees you playing as four classic heroes – Scarlet the Red Hood, Pied Piper, Beowulf, and Snow Queen – as they attempt to defeat the Nightmares plaguing the land. Not only do we get to see the unique skills and moves that each character possesses, but we also get to see the game’s co-op play in action, as you can go solo or team up with up to three friends, building yourselves up along the way while exploring randomly generated maps. This is the start of Passtech says is a new formula, and we’ll see if it pays off when Ravenswatch comes out in Early Access for the PC in 2023.