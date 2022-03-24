Cursed to Golf Tees Off This Summer, Limited-Time Demo Now Available

With preview season underway and showcases galore popping up, it can be common to see certain games featured multiple times in a short span. For example, just a week ago, we were treated to a new overview trailer for Cursed to Golf at the ID@Xbox Showcase, and tonight it popped up yet again at the Spring Edition of the Future Games Show. However, it appears that in hindsight, that previous overview was an appetizer compared to the main dish tonight, as not only was a Summer 2022 release window announced for the game, but a limited-time demo of the game is now on Steam for all to try out.

Accompanying this news is a new gameplay trailer where we get to see just how every shot counts in the 2D “golf-like” game, as you try to complete every hole in order escape Golf Purgatory. Of course, as seen with the Ace Cards that you can purchase along the way, you can manipulate things in order to make sure those particular shots count when needed. The new demo will be available until March 27 at 12 PM PST, and will allow players to try and defeat the game’s first boss, the Scotsman. And if you like what you see, keep an eye out for Cursed to Golf when it arrives this Summer for PC, Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.