Cyber Space Wows During Sonic Frontiers’ Nintendo Direct Mini Segment

Ever since its initial gameplay reveal, Sonic Frontiers has faced an increasingly uphill battle as both criticism and skepticism have poured in from all sides. It’s probably going to take a lot to turn fan sentiment around, and today’s reveal showed that Sonic Forces might just might be able to do it. During the Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, fans got their first look at Cyber Space and likely came away from it feeling at least a little more confident about the game’s chances.

Despite the new combat moves and free-roaming abilities Sonic can enjoy on the Starfall Islands, its looking like Cyber Space is where most of the fun will be found in Sonic Frontiers. Only a few seconds of Cyber Space were shown, but the special zone immediately stood out with crisp visuals and classically fast-paced Sonic gameplay. Whether or not this will be the actual “meat” of Sonic Frontiers remains to be seen, but hopefully there’s plenty of it regardless.

Sonic Frontiers is still scheduled to release sometime around Christmas this year for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch platforms.