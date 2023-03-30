D-Pad Studio Reveals Remastered Anniversary Edition of Savant: Ascent

Developer D-Pad Studio is likely best known for HG’s Game of the Year winner Owlboy, and now they’re hard at work on what looks like another incredibly fun follow-up game, Vikings on Trampolines. Before all of that, though, they made their debut with a little game called Savant: Ascent. Based on the universe created by the EDM artist of the same name, Savant was an intense mix of shoot-’em-ups and platformers that ended up being a hit with those who played it. It also happened to come out in 2013, ten years ago, which means that it’s time to celebrate with a remaster in the form of Savant: Ascent Anniversary Edition, newly announced and due out later this year.

Ascent sees you playing as the Alchemist, a mechanical wizard who finds themselves knocked down from the top of their tower by a mysterious force emanating from an equally mysterious orb. Now they have to fight their way back up, battling hordes of enemies while jumping between two platforms along the way. Not only does this remastered version have more of D-Pad’s lush “hi-bit” pixel art, but it also boasts new stages, bosses, power-ups, moves, a new soundtrack by Savant, a new Survival Mode, and more. Savant: Ascent Anniversary Edition is due out this summer for all major platforms, and will likely be a blast for old and new fans alike.