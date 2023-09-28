D2R Season 5 Global Release Date and Time (Diablo 2 Resurrected)

In the world of Diablo, it seems like the seasons never end. With three active titles in the franchise now receiving regular updates, it’s a paradise for fans of the series. Diablo 3 Season 29 recently kicked off on September 15, and the anticipation is building for Diablo 4 Season 2, scheduled for release on October 17. But that’s not all; the horizon also holds the promise of Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 5.

It’s a season that’s set to reset the ladder for all modes, from pre-expansion to hardcore, but unfortunately, it doesn’t bring any new content to the world of D2R.

Nevertheless, the allure of a fresh season remains strong, especially when experienced within the captivating world of Diablo 2: Resurrected. If you’re eager to know when Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 5 starts, worry not; we have the full timetable for all regions right here.

Diablo 2: Resurrected (D2R) Season 5 Start Times

Season 5 for Diablo 2: Resurrected (D2R) is officially set to launch on September 28. The ladder reset will take place simultaneously worldwide, with the starting time being 5 p.m. ET. Here are the starting times for various timezones:

Los Angeles : September 28 at 2 p.m. PDT

: September 28 at 2 p.m. PDT New York : September 28 at 5 p.m. ET

: September 28 at 5 p.m. ET Europe : September 28 at 11 p.m. CEST

: September 28 at 11 p.m. CEST Asia : September 29 at 6 a.m. KST

: September 29 at 6 a.m. KST Sydney, Australia: September 29 at 8 a.m. AEDT

September 29 at 8 a.m. AEDT Honolulu, Hawaii: September 28 at 11 a.m. HST

In the world of Diablo 2: Resurrected, seasons typically last between 3 to 5 months. For instance, Season 1 spanned five months, while Season 3 was a shorter affair at three months. With no new content being introduced in Season 5, it’s reasonable to assume that this season might be shorter, paving the way for exciting new content with Season 6.

What’s New in D2R Season 5?

One question that looms over Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 5 is whether it brings any new content to the table. Unfortunately, it seems that Blizzard has chosen not to introduce any fresh content for this season. This decision could be influenced by the recent launch of the final season of new content for Diablo 3 and the imminent arrival of Diablo 4 Season 2.

However, despite the absence of new content, Season 5 will still feature a full ladder reset for all modes. For dedicated Diablo players, this reset is an opportunity to challenge themselves anew and climb to the top of the leaderboards.

In conclusion, Diablo 2: Resurrected Season 5 is just around the corner, offering a fresh start for adventurers eager to dive back into the world of Sanctuary. While there may be no new content this time, the allure of Diablo’s unforgiving challenges and the thrill of climbing the ladder remain as enticing as ever. So mark your calendars for September 28, and get ready to embark on another epic journey in this timeless classic.