D4 | Diablo 4 Season 1 Release Time & Date

Diablo 4’s Season 1 patch notes are finally here, and many will want to know just when exactly will D4’s Season 1 start. Depending on your region, the time will differ of course, so we’ve listed several timezones below.

This new season will usher in the Malignant Season 1, along with brand new legendary aspects and uniques, malignant hearts, and so much more.

D4 Season 1 Release Time and Date

On Thursday, July 20th, Season 1 will begin. The patch is already live and therefore you can go in and test your eternal characters and see how the patch may have affected your builds.

The exact time that Season 1 for D4 will release is as follows: