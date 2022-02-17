Daedalic Entertainment Acquired by Nacon For 53 Million Euros

Well, a glance at recent announcements lets us know that it’s acquisition o’clock again, which feels like it’s becoming more and more of a frequent time in the video game landscape. And this time the ringing chimes of the clock direct us towards French gaming company Nacon. They may have been around for decades now, but it feels like they’ve been making larger moves in more recent years, as evidenced by their now-yearly Nacon Connect presentations. Today, though, they made what could arguably be called their biggest move yet – or at least their “biggest external growth,” anyway – with their acquisition of the Hamburg-based developers and publishers Daedalic Entertainment for a whopping 53 million euros.

The two companies aren’t strangers, though, as it was announced last year that Nacon would help co-publish the upcoming game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum with Daedalic. And according to Nacon CEO Alain Falc, this partnership was what actually helped lead to the acquisition: “We knew, through our current collaboration on Gollum, that Nacon and Daedalic share the same values and the same objectives to deliver unique experiences to gamers. Therefore, it seemed logical to go further together and we’re extremely happy of this acquisition. It represents a significant step in Nacon’s strategy.”

Since 2007, Daedalic has developed such acclaimed titles as the Deponia and Whispered World games, and have published the likes of Shadow Tactics, Candle, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Felix the Reaper, and many, many more. The final closing of the transaction is expected to take place later this year, and should hopefully allow Daedalic to continue supporting quality indie titles while strengthening Nacon’s lineup as well.