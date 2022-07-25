Daedalic Entertainment Delays The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Yet Again

Daedalic Entertainment today announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed again.

The long in development Gollum title from Daedalic Entertainment has been delayed for another several months. Previously set to launch on September 1, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will now launch sometime in the next months. What the new release date is remains a mystery.

Taking to Twitter, the developer confirmed that the studio is delaying the game for ‘a few months.’ However, the studio did not provide a new release date.

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a unique take on The Lord of the Rings. Rather than focus on bombastic action and setpieces, the game focuses on platforming and stealth. Players take on the role of Gollum and follow his story before and during the events of The Lord of the Rings as he attempts to reclaim The One Ring. When we saw the game back in May, we saw an intriguing concept, but not enough to say what direction the title was heading. Hopefully, with the extra time, Daedalic can tighten and up and polish the adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.