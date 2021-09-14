Daemon x Machina Producer Confirms Sequel is in the Works

It may not have made the biggest splash in the world, but Daemon x Machina got a decent following of fans who wanted to enjoy a brand new mech title and got it in many ways. In the last couple days fans have celebrated the 2 year anniversary of the games initial release, and with that a stream from the developers talking about it. Towards the end of the stream, the producer commented on the fact that a sequel was in the works although it’s still a long ways off towards any sort of completion. This is still great news for those who enjoyed the first, as it will be exciting to see how the eventual next entry improved upon the basics set down and hopefully sees the series release on more systems along the way. Credit to BlackKite on Twitter for the translation of the stream and sharing the information.