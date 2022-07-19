Daisy, Shy Guy Join Mario Strikers: Battle League this Thursday

Shortly before the launch of Next Level Games’ latest sequel to the Mario soccer series, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch title would be receiving free updates after the game was released, specifically mentioning new characters to flesh out the relatively small launch roster.

Now, a trailer has dropped for the first free content addition for Mario Strikers: Battle League, which will go live on July 21. The oft-requested Princess Daisy will join Shy Guy as the pair of characters being added in this update, along with new medieval-themed gear to unlock and the Desert Ruin stadium (or half-stadium, if you want to get technical). Nintendo also confirmed that two more free updates are set to be released before the end of the year, signaling the arrival of more roster additions still to come.

For more on Mario Strikers: Battle League, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “the most stylized and chaotic Mario sports game to date.”