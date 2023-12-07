Daniel Mullins’ Pony Island is Getting A Sequel

The game that started it all and brought Daniel Mullins’ name to the forefront of wierd, wonderful and downright unusual meta-narrative games, Pony Island, is getting a sequel. Seven years on from when the brilliant 2016 game released, the teaser for what Mullins was concocting was, in typical fashion, a surreal one. A mixture of art-styles, from pixel art to polygonal early-3D graphics to FMV-styled cutscenes, ran amok amid a game that too looked to be hopping from one genre to the next.

And then the title dropped and it turns out this crazy mix of styles is a sequel — Mullins’ first follow-up to any of his projects. Pony Island 2: Panda Circus, follows on from 2021’s Inscryption — a title that saw Mullins’ popularity and notoriety grow more so — and judging from its ending reveal of a date, seems to suggest that as far as a year of release, even Mullins is all too aware of not making too many promises on that front. A flicker of 2024, 2025 and even 2026 thrown in for good measure, so no solid release date has been locked in by the look of things. Nevertheless a new Daniel Mullins game, let alone a new Pony Island game, is an exciting prospect.