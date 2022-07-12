Danish Company Nordisk Acquires Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games — the UK-based developer, perhaps best-known for their surprise 2015 breakthrough hit Until Dawn and whom have recently released their latest title, The Quarry — have been fully acquired by Danish entertainment company Nordisk. It was only last year that Nordisk, under their Nordisk Games subsidiary, acquired more than a 30% stake in the studio, but today have confirmed that Supermassive is now wholly owned by Nordisk.

“Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment.” Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, explained. “We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I’m hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next.” It’s the latest European developer to enter Nordisk’s fold, following the company’s prior stakes in developers such as Sweden-based Avalanche Studios (of Just Cause fame) and Metroid Dread’s Spanish developer, MercurySteam.