Dark, Cute, and Slashy in Doomblade Reveal Trailer

Some things are best left buried, like a giant dark sword that revels in the death it causes, homing in on life in an endless thirst to extinguish it. The Doomblade was chained in the depths of the earth by The Dread Lords, whose name alone is a hint that there was probably more self-interest in the imprisonment than a desire to keep anyone safe from its deadly rampage. Whatever the motivation, the Doomblade was starved of destruction for eons before the last of the Gloomfolk found it, and now that it’s free the sword has only one thing on its mind- revenge. The sword can’t do it alone, though, because as sentient and deadly as it is it still needs someone to wield it, so Gloom Girl and Doomblade set out together on a fast-action Metroidvania quest to take out The Dread Lords.

While this sounds all dark and heavy, the trailer for Doomblade shows off an underground world where the blackness is contrasted by bright backgrounds and the flash of combat. Gloom Girl is a cute little sprite, dragged around by the massive sword she’s more directing than wielding, and the two of them are highly effective at putting together screen-clearing combos. Like any good Metroidvania new moves not only allow for bigger combat chains but also open up new areas, flying up, crashing down, and spinning to new sections of the map. The reveal trailer has the full details playing out beneath its dramatic voiceover, plus hints of cuteness to take the edge off Doomblade’s evil.