Darkside Detective Series Coming to Atari VCS

It’s easy to think of the Atari VCS as a haven for retro games – but it’s also home to newer games as well. Today, The Darkside Detective series of two comedy-centric point and click mysteries hit the VCS. With 15 cases and a slew of memorable characters, the tales told in Twin Lakes feature a mix of true crime and the paranormal. Both games are revered as being some of the best point and clicks in the modern era, and offer up the best horror-based point and click action anyone could want. The games are available for $12.99 apiece and the Atari VCS itself can be purchased from the VCS site or at retail locations like Best Buy, GameStop, and Micro Center.