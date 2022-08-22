Dashing From the Darkness in Elypse Reveal Trailer

Nobody knows what happens to a sacrifice once they’re cast into the Abyss. Every ten years someone has to go to keep the darkness at bay, and once gone they’re presumed dead. It’s not like anyone’s ever come back to say any different, after all. As it turns out, as the last sacrifice learned almost a decade ago on arrival, it’s not quite so lethal down there as it looks. With a little help from a friendly creature called Nyx they managed to survive, and now it’s almost time for the portal to open up again. Escape may not be easy but is theoretically possible, so the former sacrifice sets out at full speed to fight and dash their way back to the entrance. The odds of survival are slim but it beats wasting away forever in the dark recesses of the Abyss’ endless caverns.

Elypse was revealed today as a fast-paced “slash and dash” metroidvania, and its trailer does a great job of justifying the description. After 17 seconds of atmospheric setup it gets right to the gameplay, with the inverted-comma-headed protagonist zipping through moody caverns and burning hot passageways in a string of precise high-speed dashes. Enemies are dispatched just as quickly with ranged attacks, and more than a few sequences look like they need all the moves chained together before being able to land safely. Today’s news also mentions in passing there’s a Steam demo on the way, but that doesn’t appear to be out yet. When it does show up, though, Elypse looks like it’s going to be well worth checking out again to see if it plays as sharp as it looks. In the meantime, the trailer features fast action in some darkly beautiful environments so give it a watch below.