Data Discs Brings Space Harrier, OutRun Soundtracks to Bandcamp

Data Discs is best known for publishing classic Japanese video game soundtracks on vinyl. With that said, they do at times release these soundtracks digitally via Bandcamp as well.

They’ve just added three additional soundtracks to Bandcamp:

Each digital album is available for £6, which is approximately $8 USD. You’ll be able to stream or download the files in MP3 and FLAC format. Interestingly enough, although the vinyl releases came out a while ago, they’ve now been remastered for the digital debuts. The Space Harrier soundtrack in particular includes a Bandscamp exclusive arranged version of the main theme. OutRun’s Bandcamp exclusive is three bonus tracks from MegaDrive and 3DS versions.