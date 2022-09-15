Date and Time for RazerCon 2022 Announced

Razer has unveiled the details behind this year’s RazerCon 2022, which focuses on new hardware and peripherals the company has in the works. Razer CEO Min-Lang Tan will lead off the presentation which will take place on October 15. Viewers of the livestream can also expect giveaways outside of just the hardware news and new game announcements. The pre-show begins at 9AM PST on that day and the show will last from 10AM to 4PM. Games will be featured from studios including Merge Games, Rogue Games, Thunderful, Notorious Studios, Apogee Entertainment and Hidden Leaf Games. This will be the second conference as the inaugural took place in 2020.