David Hasselhoff Wants You to Order Kung Fury: Street Rage

Pre-orders for Kung Fury: Street Rage – Ultimate Edition are open from Limited Run Games and David Hasselhoff couldn’t be more excited. Limited Run Games is releasing this 2D beat ’em up for Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Digital Editions are available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. A digital version for Switch is available today in Europe and Australia, March 20 for North America and March 23 for Asia.

Based on the cult hit Kung Fury, Kung Fury: Street Rage – Ultimate Edition will let players control characters from the film such as Hackerman, Kung Fury, Triceracop and David Hasselhoff in an ’80s arcade style beat ’em up against evil Nazis led by the Kung Fuhrer.