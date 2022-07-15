DC League of Super-Pets – The Adventures of Krypto and Ace Launch Trailer Now Available

DC League of Super-Pets is hitting theaters on July 29 and for the first time in a long time, a superhero-themed film will have a tie-in game. The film itself stars a wide variety of superhero pets and the game keeps that trend alive with a Star Fox-esque rail shooter that looks like a lot of fun. There hasn’t really been a lot shown of the core game, but what’s here looks to be both a fun mix of Star Fox and something that pokes a bit of fun at Superman for the N64 with the ring bits. The game is available now on the eShop for $39.99 and surprisingly doesn’t have a physical release despite this being the kind of game that would stand out on store shelves.