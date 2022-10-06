Dead Cells’ Big Bads Unite in New Boss Rush Mode

Dead Cells newest update goes live today, and it’s adding some major challenges for those looking to push their limits to the utmost. Upon updating their game, fans can venture into a new area dedicated entirely to a new boss rush mode. Those who dare take up the challenge have two choices: three bosses in a row or five.

Boss rush in Dead Cells pits players against three tiers of bosses, progressing steadily from easier to harder. Those who take the three boss challenge will face one from each tier. Meanwhile, those who attempt the five boss challenge will get two from the first tier, two from the second tier and one from the third tier. The challenges are open to all players, but only previously-defeated bosses will make an appearance; so there are no end-game bosses for new players.

As is to be expected of such a challenge, the rewards for defeating several Dead Cells bosses with no breaks between are substantial. Depending on the difficulty chosen, the selected modifiers and how much damage was taken, players can expect to obtain a new weapon, new skill, new mutation and six new skins from this mode. There are powerful new affixes to collect as well.

All of this is available now in the PC version of Dead Cells, and console fans should expect it to show up in their games sometime later this month.