Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Now Available

Dead Cells is no stranger to DLC and guest appearances from other game characters, so it is only fitting that the newest DLC expansion pays tribute to one of the pioneers of the metroidvania. Return to Castlevania is the newest DLC for Dead Cells and it is out today for all platforms for the price of $9.99. Giving the challenging nature of Dead Cells and its emphasis on exploration Castlevania seems like a natural crossover choice, especially since Castlevania was clearly an inspiration for Dead Cells.

After being able to spend enough time to complete a few runs through the new content it is a must play for fans of either series. Return to Castlevania is more of Dead Cells’ challenging roguelike gameplay where save for a few permanent upgrades death means loss of all progress and equipment, though there is an assist mode available for people who are intrigued by the game but scared by challenge. Return to Castlevania gives the player a brand new area to explore, filled with classic Castlevania villains that have been reimagined to fit into the Dead Cells universe. Familiar characters make cameos along with Castlevania themed weapons, with the icing on the cake being 12 new renditions of Castlevania tunes such as Bloody Tears and Vampire Killer, reworked into the Dead Cells style. To be precise there are 20 new playable characters, 14 new weapons and many other familiar Castlevania nods. There are some other goodies to discover such as Maria Renard’s cat and the Richter mode that includes his moveset from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.