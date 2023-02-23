Dead Island 2 Reveals The Last of Its Slayers

In just a couple of months, the long-in-the-making Dead Island 2 will finally see its release, having gone gold earlier this month and even having moved its release date up by a week after numerous delays. And as a way of building up to the release of the zombie-slaying action-RPG’s sequel, developer Dambuster Studios have spent the last three months gradually introducing us the the game’s six playable characters (known as “Slayers”), with the final trailer for the last Slayer, Bruno, having finally dropped.

While the clip itself is fairly quick like the others, it does still deliver us a look at Bruno, a hustler and thief who grew up on the streets of L.A. (now known as Hell-A, due to the zombie infestation and whatnot) More importantly, it gives us a peak at his innate skills that will help players along the way. Backstab allows Bruno to get a damage boost when attacking zombies from behind, and Rapid Reprisal boosts his agility and heavy attack charges when using a block or dodge to avoid attacks. And if Bruno doesn’t seem to be your favorite, then you check out the previous trailers for the other Slayers – Jacob, Amy, Ryan, Dani, and Carla – via those links, and the game’s official site suggests additional slayers will arrive post-launch. Dead Island 2 comes out on April 21 for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, and PC via the Epic Games Store, so prepare to give all of those Slayers a whirl.