Dead Space Devs Discuss New ‘Intensity Director’, Personalized Experiences

The original Dead Space is widely celebrated as an intense and scary game, but there were still plenty of chances for players to relax a bit. These moments become more frequent as the game progresses since players naturally get more powerful, and already-cleared areas don’t really have much bite once all the big set-pieces are done. In the Dead Space remake though, it seems that this won’t necessarily be the case.

Today, Motive released a new blog entry focused squarely on the Dead Space remake’s new “Intensity Director” feature. The full details are absolutely worth reading, but the long and short of it is that Motive has created a system that manages and tweaks everything from lighting and sounds to enemy spawn-timing and locations. It’s been given a lot to work with, so it even manages to scare the guys that made it so well that they think someone on the team designed the encounter.

If this system really does work as described in the blog post, then Motive might’ve found a way to address one of the biggest problems of intensity-driven horror games: keeping it scary. With horror games (really all games), once one has played it, they know it. There are no surprises left after the credits roll. If the system works this well though, the Dead Space remake might just be the first horror game that’s capable of surprising players no matter how many times they run through it. So, here’s hoping that it really is as good as they say.

Dead Space launches on January 27 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.