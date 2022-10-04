Dead Space Remake’s First Gameplay Trailer Begs Isaac to Make Us Whole

EA and Motive today dropped the first gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated Dead Space remake.

Months of teases, developer diaries, and development updates have finally led to a first look at gameplay. Presented in a 2 minute trailer, the footage gives us our real first in-game look at what players can expect from the remake. Dead Space has been rebuilt from the ground-up on the Frostbite engine in a way that remains faithful to the 2008 original, but also layer in enhanced audio, visuals, and immersion. There’s also more to learn aboard the USG Ishimura with new and updated locations and narrative elements. Gunner Wright, who voiced protagonist Isaac Clarke in Dead Space 2 and 3, returns to give Isaac his voice.

New to Dead Space are two important features. First up is the Peeling System. Motive has fully upgraded the dismemberment system from the original trilogy. The new Peeling System adds layered flesh, tendons, and bones that can break, tear, and shatter in new ways, opening up different and unique ways to take down each Necromorph. Second is the Intensity Director, a backend system that monitors how players are playing and then adjusts what shows up in Isaac’s path. With the director, no playthrough should be the same.

Dead Space follows Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent on a routine mission to fix the mining ship USG Ishimura. Onboard though, the mission is anything but routine. The crew has been slaughtered and converted into terrifying creatures called Necromorphs. Determined to save his girlfriend, Nicole, and get off the ship alive, Isaac must repair the Ishimura while battling both the Necromorphs and his sanity.

Dead Space launches January 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.