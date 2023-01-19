Deadpool is Ready to Bring his own Brand of Chaos to Marvel’s Midnight Suns

2K Games and Firaxis today unveiled the first look at Deadpool, Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ first DLC character.

The world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns expands next week with the release of The Good, the Bad, and the Undead DLC. The upcoming DLC adds in three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, new skins and outfits for the heroes, and, most importantly, everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool.

The DLC allows players to recruit Deadpool to their team, bringing several unique abilities guaranteed to spread chaos. Like any other character, Deadpool can be interacted with at the Abbey to build friendship. You’ll also be able to develop his unique Research project, the Food Truck.

Deadpool is the first of four DLC characters coming to Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Venom, Morbius and Storm will arrive at a later date. All DLC is included as part of the $49.99 Season Pass, but can also be purchase separately for an unknown price at the time of writing. The Season Pass is included as part of the $99.99 Legendary Edition.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions are currently in development to launch at a later date.