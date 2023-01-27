Deadpool Mixes Things Up Today in New Marvel’s Midnight Suns DLC

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gets its first installment of DLC today with the release of The Good, the Bad, and The Undead storyline. Headlining this new infusion of content is none other than Deadpool, who quickly finds himself competing with Hydra forces for a certain ancient artifact. Well, perhaps “competition” is too strong of a word. As most marvel fans no, there’s really no keeping Deadpool from getting what he wants.

As one might expect, Deadpool is the new recruit-able hero for The Good, the Bad, and The Undead DLC. He’s a top-tier DPS type with no less than ten Hero Abilities at his disposal. He also sports a unique trait that allows him to grow more powerful over time sol long as he doesn’t take damage. In other words, he lends himself well to a high risk, high reward playstyle.

Additionally, recruiting Deadpool will unlock the “Deadpool’s Food Truck” upgrade for the Abbey. Upon acquiring it, players will be able to discard a card and change it into a “Move” option once per encounter. Beyond that, downloading the DLC will net players three new hero skins, seven Abbey outfits and also three swimsuits for Deadpool.

The Good, the Bad, and The Undead DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Be sure to check out our full review to see if the base game is worth picking up.