Build Your Own Blazing Bundle Hits Fanatical

Fanatical is back with a new build your own bundle with one, five, and 10-game tiers. You can get one game for $1, five games for $2.99, or 10 games for $4.99 – making this a great deal for anyone looking to fill out a couple of games in their collection for minimal cost. The games available include Kunai, Everreach: Project Eden, Superepic, Town of Machine, Picklock, Spitlings, Action Commando, Strike Force Kitty, Ironcast, Auto Age Standoff, Pumped BMX Pro, The Slater, Stick It to the Man, Windscape, Replica, Fantasy Blacksmith, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Tempest, King of Dragon Pass, and Bomber Crew. Platforming fans will want to pick this up for Kunai, Giana Sisters, and Superepic – while car combat fans will love Auto Age, and Trials fans will love Pumped BMX Pro. There’s a lot of variety offered up here for a great price.