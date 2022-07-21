Build Your Own Showcase Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new Build Your Own Bundle has hit Fanatical with a wide variety of games available. This bundle allows players to get three games for $4.99, five games for $7.99, or seven games for $9.99 – making it a solid value across the board at every tier. The games available include Unto the End, Dark Nights With Poe and Munro, THEY Always Run, The Magister, Jagged Alliance Rage, Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron, Metronomicon, Maize, Act of Aggression, Etherborn, Glass Masquerade 2, Giana Sisters Trilogy Pack, Main Assembly, I Am Not a Monster, Rogue Heroes, and Going Under. The best games in the bundle are definitely Going Under and the Giana Sisters Trilogy – which are at their best price points here in that three for $4.99 tier. The Giana Sisters mix both classic hop and bop platforming with faster-paced action platforming in the newer entries.