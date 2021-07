Crash Bandicoot Bundles Hit Switch eShop

The Nintendo Switch eShop has a big sale going on – not only in terms of savings, but in terms of new items being offered up as well. Activision has released two brand-new bundles of Crash Bandicoot games with one including every Crash game available on the Switch and the other focusing on the franchise’s platforming adventures.┬áThe Quadrilogy Bundle‘s normal price is $69.99, but is down to $41.99 and includes the Crash N-Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This is a tremendous value as just each of those releases sold for $40 new and each offers a ton of value for the money when it comes to on-the-go gaming.

The Crashiversary Bundle includes all of those plus Crash Team Racing: Nitro Refueled for $59.99 instead of its normal $99.99 price – making it the all-encompassing way to enjoy all of Crash’s remasters on the Switch for about the same cost as a single new release. These prices are good through July 27, so players have a bit less than a week to grab them at these prices – with the Crashiversary bundle is one of the finest values on the system in terms of gameplay variety and quality.