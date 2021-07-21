Crash Bandicoot Bundles Hit Switch eShop

The Nintendo Switch eShop has a big sale going on – not only in terms of savings, but in terms of new items being offered up as well. Activision has released two brand-new bundles of Crash Bandicoot games with one including every Crash game available on the Switch and the other focusing on the franchise’s platforming adventures. The Quadrilogy Bundle‘s normal price is $69.99, but is down to $41.99 and includes the Crash N-Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This is a tremendous value as just each of those releases sold for $40 new and each offers a ton of value for the money when it comes to on-the-go gaming.

The Crashiversary Bundle includes all of those plus Crash Team Racing: Nitro Refueled for $59.99 instead of its normal $99.99 price – making it the all-encompassing way to enjoy all of Crash’s remasters on the Switch for about the same cost as a single new release. These prices are good through July 27, so players have a bit less than a week to grab them at these prices – with the Crashiversary bundle is one of the finest values on the system in terms of gameplay variety and quality.