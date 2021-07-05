Fanatical Build Your Own Build for July Offers Insane Value

Fanatical‘s new Platinum BYOBundle is a crazy-good value for the dollar. This build your own bundle allows you to get three games for $9.99, five for $15.99, and seven for $19.99 with a wide variety of games offered up. Players can choose from Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Die, The Surge 2, Wild Guns Reloaded, DARQ, The Surge, Watch Dogs 2, Splinter Cell Blacklist, Trine 4, Doctor Who – The Lonely Assassin, Dark Evolution, Biped, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Song of Horror, The Battle of Polytopia, Watch Dogs, Pure Chest, eSports Life Tycoon, Railway Empire, and Trials Rising. The Ubisoft games alone make this an unreal value, but getting Wild Guns Reloaded and The Surge games at this price point is a fantastic deal too.