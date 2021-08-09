Fanatical Build Your Own Bumper Bundle Now Available

Fanatical’s new buildable bumper bundle allows users to get a variety of games at a low price point. $1 gets you one game, $2.99 gets you five games, and $4.99 gets you 10 games of an available selection. Cat Quest, Meow Lab/Kitten and Yarn, Catch the Stars/Catch the Stars: Japan, Kyn, Hidden Memory, Mana Spark: Forgotten Crypts Edition, Brawlout, Opus, Rogue Stormers, Hue, Beat Cop, The Little Acre, Bit Dungeon, When Skilifts go Wrong, Smoke and Sacrifice, Narcos, Chaos Reborn, ATV Drift and Tricks, Internet Cafe Simulator, and Savage Lands are available to choose from.

Cat Quest is a great pickup for anyone wanting a fun, light-hearted action RPG. Brawlout is a must for Smash Bros. fans wanting some indie gaming favorites in it, while Mana Spark is a blast for those wanting a new overhead twin-stick game. There’s a ton of variety here and even lesser-known things like ATV Drift and Tricks offer up a good amount of fun.