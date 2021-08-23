Fanatical Indie Legends Bundle XI Now Available

An all-new Indie Legends Bundle has hit Fanatical – with a variety of games available for a small price point. For $3.49, you can get Mindustry, Fun With Ragdolls, Crashlands, Turmoil, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, and TorchLight II. This gets you a mix of action RPGs with Crashlands and TorchLight II, kart racing with Garfield, and a crazy-fun goofy game with Fun With Ragdolls. There’s a healthy amount of variety here and TorchLight II is the easiest must-buy here, with Crashlands being another great one. This incarnation of Garfield Kart is the sequel – which has some solid polish compared to the original release that was dreadful.